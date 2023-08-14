Apollo Hospitals' focus on healthcare segment fuels positive outlook2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Apollo Hospitals' overall occupancy was 62% and the company plans to achieve more than 70% over the next two year
New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd reported a nearly 47% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit during the June quarter due to one-off factors. Nonetheless, strong performance in the healthcare services (hospitals) division helped maintain a positive outlook, analysts said.