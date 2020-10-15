Apollo Hospitals gears up to administer 1 million covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Thursday said it is preparing to administer 1 million covid-19 vaccines daily when a successful shot is made available, through its network of 70 hospitals as well as clinics, corporate health centres and pharmacies.

The healthcare chain is also training its staff at 4,000 pharmacies on inoculation through a certification course which is scheduled next month, Apollo Hospitals executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said. Every pharmacy will also be staffed with a nurse as government regulations stipulate that only doctors and nurses can administer a vaccine injection.

“For this particular effort we have identified is 10,000 health professionals that we are going to put at the front. These 10,000 professionals will be situated at all our touchpoints and based on demand, they can be transferred everywhere," Kamineni told Mint, adding that each professional will be inoculating 100 people a day.

Apollo Hospitals, founded by her father Prathap C. Reddy, plans to administer over 300 million of the vaccines annually, she said.

India’s largest healthcare chain, however, did not give details on the cost of administration and about who will take the liability in case there is a side-effect, with officials saying that they would be awaiting the government’s guidelines.

A vaccine against covid-19 is expected to get regulatory approval as early as December, following which the next challenges will be production, distribution using cold-chains and administration of the doses.

Considering the urgency, many companies have started manufacturing the doses already, taking a major risk in case a vaccine fails to pass regulatory hurdle. Commercial availability of doses is expected in the first quarter of 2021.





