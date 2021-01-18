Apollo Hospitals launches 1,000 cr QIP; eyes acquisitions, debt reduction

For the six months ending 30 September, Apollos Hospitals reported revenue from operations at Rs4,932.2 crore, a drop of almost 9% from the revenue of Rs5,412.6 crore reported in the same period in 2019, reflecting the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. The hospital chain’s bottom line was impacted more severely, with the company reporting a loss of Rs167.4 crore in the six months ending 30 September, as compared to a profit of Rs132.3 crore in the same period in 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}