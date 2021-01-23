Apollo Hospitals raises 1,170 cr through allotment of shares to QIBs

Apollo Hospitals raises ₹1,170 cr through allotment of shares to QIBs1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 08:06 PM IST
The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value ₹5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share
New Delhi: Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Saturday announced raising Rs 1,169.99 crore through allotment of shares to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday "approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value ₹5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per equity share aggregating to ₹11,699.99 million, pursuant to the issue," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to the BSE.
GM warns Maharashtra's move to block its exit could hit investment1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
UltraTech Cement Q3 consolidated net more than doubles to ₹1,584 cr1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Every Warren Buffett needs a Charlie Munger4 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Tesla claims engineer stole secrets just three days into the job2 min read . 07:29 AM IST
The issue opened on January 18, 2021 and closed on January 22, 2021, it added.
"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from ₹69,56,25,795 consisting of 13,91,25,159 equity shares to ₹71,89,23,285 consisting of 14,37,84,657 equity shares," the filing said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.