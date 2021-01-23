Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Apollo Hospitals raises 1,170 cr through allotment of shares to QIBs
The issue opened on January 18, 2021 and closed on January 22, 2021. Photo: Mint

Apollo Hospitals raises 1,170 cr through allotment of shares to QIBs

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST PTI

The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share

New Delhi: Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Saturday announced raising Rs 1,169.99 crore through allotment of shares to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday "approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per equity share aggregating to 11,699.99 million, pursuant to the issue," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to the BSE. 

The issue opened on January 18, 2021 and closed on January 22, 2021, it added.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from 69,56,25,795 consisting of 13,91,25,159 equity shares to 71,89,23,285 consisting of 14,37,84,657 equity shares," the filing said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

