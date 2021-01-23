Apollo Hospitals raises 1,170 cr through allotment of shares to QIBs

The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday "approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value ₹5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per equity share aggregating to ₹11,699.99 million, pursuant to the issue," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to the BSE.

