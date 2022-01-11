Apollo leads $225 million investment in alternatives platform CAIS

In July, Apollo agreed to take a stake of up to 24.9% in Motive and become an investor in its funds in exchange for help with beefing up its own technology. Last month Apollo agreed to buy the U.S. wealth-distribution and asset-management businesses of Griffin Capital Co., an investment firm focused on distributing private credit and real estate products to wealthy individuals. It also invested in iCapital Network Inc., a technology platform that caters to big wealth-management firms.