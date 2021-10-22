Apollo Pipes on Friday announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, that is for every one share a person holds, he/she will get two additional shares in the company.

A company usually issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make it affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

The bonus shares will be credited to eligible shareholders within two months of the declaration date, that is on or before December 21, 2021.

The company's net profit rose to ₹14 crore during the September quarter as compared to ₹9.4 crore in the correspodning period of last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations came in at ₹208 crore in the reporting period. It was ₹123 crore in the last year period.

Following the announcement of the results, Apollo Pipes stock was last trading at ₹1,869, up marginally on NSE. Since the start of 2021, the shares have risen by 159%.

"During the quarter, our quarterly sales volume grew by 18% YoY to 14,518 MTPA and half year sales volume grew by 9%, 24,920 tons driven by a healthy contribution from the cPVC, HDPE pipe and value-added product segment of Fittings. Cost-optimization measures and improved contribution from the high-margin fittings segment further resulted in a better gross margin performance during the quarter," said Managing Director Sameer Gupta.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) has increased by 67% over last year to ₹26 crore.

Apollo Pipes said it has increased authorized share capital of the company from ₹16 crore to ₹45 crore by creation of additional 2.8 crore equity shares.

