Apollo to lend $4 billion to SoftBank in private credit deal

The loan comes during a period of relative turmoil at Masayoshi Son’s investment powerhouse, which is grappling with a spate of high-profile departures as well as a cratering of value in holdings from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Didi Global Inc. Global macroeconomic uncertainty and China’s crackdown on its biggest internet firms spurred a record loss at its Vision Fund unit during the September quarter. Its sale of Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. is also in jeopardy, threatening a potential windfall of roughly $74 billion.