Apollo Tyres on Thursday clarified on reports of visit of officials from antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) to the company's premises on Wednesday March 30, 2022, saying that it is cooperating with the anti-trust regulator’s investigation and has provided all the details required.

“We are fully cooperating with the anti-trust regulator’s investigation and have provided all the details required. We are of the firm view that we have acted and will continue to act in compliance with the competition laws. We would like to reiterate that the Company follows the highest level of governance practices and operates within the letter and by spirit of the law," the tyre manufacturer announced in an exchange filing.

A news report by Reuters suggested that India's antitrust body on Wednesday raided the offices of tyre companies including India's Ceat, Apollo Tyres and Germany's Continental AG in an alleged case of competition law violations. The raids were being conducted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) officers across multiple cities.

The case is said to be related to an antitrust probe into use of unfair trade practices and rigging bids while supplying tyres for public transport vehicles in the northern state of Haryana, the report added.

