Apollo Tyres launches exclusive range for the compact and midsize SUV segment

Apollo Tyres Ltd is set to launch the Apterra Cross range of tyres suited to the compact and mid-size sport utility vehicle segment. The company aims to capitalise on the increasing popularity of this vehicle segment in the domestic market. The Gurgaon-based company will be first manufacturer ever to introduce a special set of tyres for this vehicle segment.

The C-SUV tyre market in India, currently, are around 400,000 tyres per month, and is soon expected to get doubled, according to estimates.

Apterra Cross tyres are the outcome of an in-depth research to understand the exact usage patterns of CSUV owners and drivers, basis which the team at Apollo Tyres Global's R and D Centre Asia, in Chennai, designed and developed the new tyres, the company said in a statement.

Compact and mid-size SUVs have been the preferred choice of customers in the domestic market over the last four years and the SUV segment is considered the main volumes driver for automakers as most of them plan to launch slew of products in the segment. In 2020, manufacturers like Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Kia Motors India Ltd, MG Motor India Ltd, Renault India Pvt. Ltd and Nissan Motors India Ltd have launched products in the SUV segment to increase their sales in the domestic market.

“The rise of the Compact SUV segment, priced affordably, has reinvigorated the dream of owning an SUV in the Indian market, and we being the segment creators in the tyre space, are looking at leveraging on this opportunity with a dedicated range of tyres for this growing segment. We have the first mover advantage with Apollo Apterra Cross, and we are targeting at a leadership position in this segment," said Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres.

