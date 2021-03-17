Apollo Tyres launches exclusive range for the compact and midsize SUV segment

Compact and mid-size SUVs have been the preferred choice of customers in the domestic market over the last four years and the SUV segment is considered the main volumes driver for automakers as most of them plan to launch slew of products in the segment. In 2020, manufacturers like Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Kia Motors India Ltd, MG Motor India Ltd, Renault India Pvt. Ltd and Nissan Motors India Ltd have launched products in the SUV segment to increase their sales in the domestic market.