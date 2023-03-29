App alert: don’t scream at the gig worker1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Mohammad Farhan, a 30-year-old from Kolkata, left his embroidery business four years ago, to test a new way of working
Mohammad Farhan, a 30-year-old from Kolkata, left his embroidery business four years ago, to test a new way of working. He started to drive and registered himself on cab aggregator platforms such as Uber. In short, he became a gig worker, or a worker who is not an employee but an independent contractor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×