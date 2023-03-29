App alert: don’t scream at the gig worker

Take the case of Firoz, who started out as a food delivery worker in Mumbai last year. Once, he went to deliver a healthy meal plan at a seven-storey building in the city’s Mahim neighbourhood. He didn’t use the lift but a resident screamed at him for leaving the lift door ajar. Then, there were customers who would get abusive for a five-minute delay in delivery. “Some have slammed the door on my face. I did not want to work like this anymore," Firoz says, hinting at the indignity he suffered. He left the delivery gig and now works in a human resources company, in an administrative role.