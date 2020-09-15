App lenders scar young debtors

In January, Swarnkar had borrowed ₹3,000 from an app called Slice, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup focused on India’s youngsters, according to its website. Once the lockdown began, she had to convince the company to allow a moratorium, permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, with the moratorium now over, the lending app has started stacking up penalties on the unpaid loan, with the recovery agents constantly calling her.