Apparel Group brings Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co to India

New Delhi: Apparel Group India is set to expand its brand portfolio with the debut of two international brands - Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co - in the country. The products will be exclusively available on Myntra, the company said in a statement on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apparel Group is a fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai. It operates stores for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co., Beverley Hills Polo Club, among others, across markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

“This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to delivering the best of international fashion to India. We believe that Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co. will resonate strongly with our discerning Indian consumers. This move not only enhances brand diversity but also opens new avenues for Indian shoppers to access their favorite American brands right here in India," Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anne Klein sells women’s clothing, handbags and accessories. Herschel Supply Co., retails backpacks, duffel bags, and travel accessories.

“The expansion of Apparel Group India’s retail footprint across the nation underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences to the evolving tastes of Gen Z and Millennials. We continue to bridge the gap between global fashion and consumers with the introduction of the latest launches of Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co," Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd said.

Apparel Group already operates brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, among others, in India. The brand’s portfolio appeals to more upmarket consumers who are willing to buy into branded clothing and accessories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

