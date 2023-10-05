Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Apparel Group brings Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co to India

Apparel Group brings Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co to India

Suneera Tandon

Apparel Group already operates brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works etc in India

Anne Klein sells women’s clothing, handbags and accessories.

New Delhi: Apparel Group India is set to expand its brand portfolio with the debut of two international brands - Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co - in the country. The products will be exclusively available on Myntra, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Apparel Group is a fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai. It operates stores for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co., Beverley Hills Polo Club, among others, across markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

“This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to delivering the best of international fashion to India. We believe that Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co. will resonate strongly with our discerning Indian consumers. This move not only enhances brand diversity but also opens new avenues for Indian shoppers to access their favorite American brands right here in India," Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

Anne Klein sells women’s clothing, handbags and accessories. Herschel Supply Co., retails backpacks, duffel bags, and travel accessories.

“The expansion of Apparel Group India’s retail footprint across the nation underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences to the evolving tastes of Gen Z and Millennials. We continue to bridge the gap between global fashion and consumers with the introduction of the latest launches of Anne Klein and Herschel Supply Co," Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd said.

Apparel Group already operates brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, among others, in India. The brand’s portfolio appeals to more upmarket consumers who are willing to buy into branded clothing and accessories.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.