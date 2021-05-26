Appeals court stays order on  Wadhawan

On 19 May, NCLT directed the lenders to consider Wadhawan’s offer to fully settle DHFL’s dues worth ₹91,000 crore, including ₹43,000 crore in the initial few years, for its “consideration, decision, voting". The consortium of creditors, in its appeal, said the NCLT order was passed without any jurisdiction as there is no such provision in law or, more specifically, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “Incorrectly failing to recognize any legal basis, either under Section 29A or Section 12A, which underlay the Second Proposal (Wadhwan’s offer), instead choosing to simply accept Respondent 1’s (Kapil Wadhawan) baseless statement that this was a “precursor" to a settlement proposal under Section 12A of the Code: a concept not recognized under any provision of law," the RBI administrator said in its appeal.

