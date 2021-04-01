Appellate tribunal lifts stay on RBI action against Srei

Kolkata-based Srei group was in December granted a moratorium on repayments by NCLT’s Kolkata bench from 1 January to 30 June. Under the scheme of arrangement, the company has proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period. Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) said on 31 March that it has received expressions of interest from overseas investors for a proposed round of capital infusion.