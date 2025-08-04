Applause Entertainment to adapt six Jeffrey Archer novels into Indian series and films

Mumbai: Applause Entertainment has acquired exclusive screen rights to six novels by bestselling British author Jeffrey Archer, marking its entry into adapting global fiction for Indian and international audiences. The six novels are The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune, and Heads You Win.

The stories, centred around politics, espionage, media dynasties and family sagas. will be developed into premium series and films in various Indian languages. The adaptations will be produced in India and distributed globally via streaming platforms.

“This is a milestone moment for us,” said Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment. “We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats and real events. Now we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich and built for the screen.”

Applause has previously adapted Indian books such as Scam 1992 and Avrodh, as well as international TV formats such as Criminal Justice and The Office. The Archer deal expands its global ambitions by leveraging known intellectual property (IP) for Indian storytelling with a worldwide reach.

Archer, who has sold over 300 million books in 115 countries, said he was “thrilled” to collaborate with Applause. “India has embraced my stories like its own, and I’m excited to see them take on a new life across India and far beyond,” he said, adding, “But I’ll be watching closely and waiting for results.”

Global IP, local voice Addressing the press in Mumbai on Monday, Nair said the novels will be adapted into various formats. Some will be developed as series, others as films, and some may have simultaneous versions across languages and platforms.

“The Clifton Chronicles lends itself to a sweeping saga,” he said. “Some books might work better in Hindi, others in Tamil or Bengali. The idea is to reimagine these stories in Indian contexts while staying true to their emotional core.”

While timelines haven’t been disclosed, Nair said announcements on formats, writers, and platforms would begin rolling out over the next few months. “This is global IP coming to India, being reimagined here, and then going back out to the world. It’s not about dubbing, it’s about retelling,” he said.

IP rights and creative integrity The partnership also underscores a growing emphasis on legitimate IP acquisition in Indian entertainment. Both Nair and Archer noted that unofficial adaptations have long been a grey area.

“We’ve always acquired formats the right way, from Kaun Banega Crorepati to Indian Idol,” said Nair. “But fiction was blurry. That’s no longer an option. We’re a big company. We must do it right.”

Archer recalled hearing from Indian fans who enjoyed versions of his work he had no involvement with. “It drove me mad. They just stole the story,” he said. “So this time, it’s official.”

He also cautioned against rewriting for the sake of it. “Stick to the story. Don’t try to write your own half of Kane and Abel. That’s one of the reasons I chose Applause. They’ve committed to honouring the original.”

That said, both parties acknowledged the need for cultural adaptation.

“First Among Equals was written about four Englishmen vying to be Prime Minister,” Archer said. “If we adapt that now, at least one of them must be a woman. The world has moved on. And I accept that.”

For readers and viewers alike Asked whether the screen adaptations would be aimed only at readers, Nair was clear. “Reading requires literacy. Watching doesn’t. The point is to take these powerful stories to a much wider audience.”

He also encouraged Indian creators to come forward with their interpretations. “Everyone’s read these books. Now we want to hear what speaks to whom, and how they’d like to retell them.”

For Archer, the collaboration is another chapter in a long global journey. “They’ve just made Kane and Abel the musical in Japan,” he said. “I didn’t understand a word, but it was completely sold out. So why not India next?”

