Apple adds coronavirus testing sites to Maps across US

Washington DC: Apple Maps will now show its users all the COVID-19 testing sites across the US, covering all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The update will provide testing locations including hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, general practitioners, pharmacies and more, TechCrunch reported.

With this update, Apple users will also come to know about the dedicated COVID-19 testing sites.

Apple has also updated its new Mobility Trends website, which provides free access to data about how people are getting around their cities and regions during the COVID-19 crisis.

It is important to note that Apple's Maps app has privacy built-in by default, so it doesn't collect any personal information along with guidance search information.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated