Apple agrees to $25 million settlement with US over hiring of immigrants
The settlement is the largest ever for the Justice Department involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship, the agency said. It requires Apple to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and $18.25 million to an unspecified number of affected workers.
Apple Inc. will pay $25 million to settle claims by the U.S. Department of Justice that the company illegally favored immigrant workers over U.S. citizens and green card holders for certain jobs, the agency said on Thursday.
