Apple agrees to provide financial details of India operations to CCI in antitrust case: What it means for iPhone maker

iPhone-maker Apple has agreed to provide financial information related to its India operations to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), marking a significant step forward in a long-running investigation that concluded the US technology giant had abused its dominant position in the market. The move brings the case closer to a decision on potential penalties.

The matter represents one of Apple's most prominent regulatory challenges in India, a strategically important market where the company has significantly expanded iPhone manufacturing as part of its efforts to reduce dependence on China.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhone now commands around 9% of India's smartphone market, up sharply from approximately 2% five years ago.

A confidential order issued by the country's antitrust regulator revealed that Apple agreed last month to furnish financial details related to its Indian business, information that is typically required by the regulator when assessing possible fines.

During a hearing on 21 May, Apple's legal counsel sought what was described as a "final extension" until 25 June to submit the company's India-specific financial information. The CCI accepted the request and granted the additional time, according to the order.

The investigation, completed in 2024, concluded that Apple had misused its dominant position in the market for iPhone applications. Apple has rejected those findings and indicated it will challenge the conclusions. The company had also resisted providing financial data to the regulator.

Apple has consistently argued that the proceedings should be put on hold while it separately contests India's revised antitrust penalty framework. The new rules allow the CCI to calculate penalties based on a company's global turnover rather than solely its revenue generated in India. Apple maintains that the regulator sought global financial information, potentially exposing it to penalties of as much as $38 billion.

The CCI, however, has repeatedly rejected that argument, stating that it initially required only Apple's India-related financial details and accusing the company of delaying the proceedings through parallel legal challenges. Last month, a judge directed Apple to cooperate with the investigation.

The case dates back to 2021 and involves complaints from a non-profit organisation, Tinder parent Match Group, and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which represents a number of Indian startups.

The complainants raised concerns over several aspects of Apple's App Store policies, particularly its proprietary in-app payment system.

At the May hearing, ADIF urged the regulator not to permit further delays in the matter. Apple has also been directed to submit any objections it may have to the investigation report, which found that the App Store functions as an "unavoidable trading partner" for app developers. The report stated that developers were effectively prevented from using third-party payment systems for in-app purchases.