Apple allows developers to take payments outside App Store

Critically for Apple, the settlement excludes more significant App Store changes that were sought by some outside developers and legislators. The company is still requiring developers to sell their apps -- as well as in-app items and subscriptions -- using Apple’s payment system, which takes between 15% and 30% in commissions. Apple reduced the cut to 15% for all developers that generate $1 million or less annually last year. On Thursday, it committed to continuing that policy for the next three years.