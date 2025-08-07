Apple's $600 billion US manufacturing commitment: 10 key things that change from iPhones to iPads and Watch

Tech giant Apple Inc. on August 6 announced a new $100 billion commitment to the United States of America, expanding its total investment in the country from $500 billion to $600 billion over the next four years — this is its highest ever funding push in the US.
It also announced its ‘American Manufacturing Program’ or AMP, that outlined which Apple device components will now be manufactured in the US; and addition of 20,000 new jobs across its domestic facilities and supplier partnerships in the states of Arizona, California, Iowa, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.
AMP is “dedicated to bringing even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the US”, the company said, noting that it will “incentivise global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the US”.
Making his announcement at the White House, after US President Donald Trump announced Apple's expanded US committment, and claimed credit for it, CEO Tim Cook noted that the AMP initiative includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America, that “produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world.”
“We’re going to keep building technologies at the heart of our products right here in America,” he added.
Notably, speaking to investors earlier, Tim Cook had said that assembly of the company's flagship iPhones will remain “elsewhere”, without naming China and India, adding, but “there’s a lot of content (components) in there from the US, and we’re very proud of it.”
As per an official release from the company, two-thirds of Apple's parts and components made in the US are shipped to customers outside the country.
At present, the tech giant said it “partners with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, supporting more than 450,000 supplier and partner jobs.”
Over the next four years, the goal is to directly hire 20,000 people in the US — majority focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
