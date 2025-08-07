Apple's $600 billion US manufacturing commitment: 10 key things that change from iPhones to iPads and Watch

Tech giant Apple Inc. on August 6 announced a new $100 billion commitment to the United States of America, expanding its total investment in the country from $500 billion to $600 billion over the next four years — this is its highest ever funding push in the US.

It also announced its ‘American Manufacturing Program’ or AMP, that outlined which Apple device components will now be manufactured in the US; and addition of 20,000 new jobs across its domestic facilities and supplier partnerships in the states of Arizona, California, Iowa, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

AMP is “dedicated to bringing even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the US”, the company said, noting that it will “incentivise global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the US”.

What did Apple CEO Tim Cook say? Making his announcement at the White House, after US President Donald Trump announced Apple's expanded US committment, and claimed credit for it, CEO Tim Cook noted that the AMP initiative includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America, that “produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world.”

“We’re going to keep building technologies at the heart of our products right here in America,” he added.

Notably, speaking to investors earlier, Tim Cook had said that assembly of the company's flagship iPhones will remain “elsewhere”, without naming China and India, adding, but “there’s a lot of content (components) in there from the US, and we’re very proud of it.”

Apple's ‘Make in America’ bid — jobs, manufacturing, export… As per an official release from the company, two-thirds of Apple's parts and components made in the US are shipped to customers outside the country.

At present, the tech giant said it “partners with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, supporting more than 450,000 supplier and partner jobs.”

Over the next four years, the goal is to directly hire 20,000 people in the US — majority focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Apple's $600 billion investment in the US includes manufacturing at 79 local factories, expanded manufacturing with Corning, Teas Instruments, Broadcom and more; and 4,50,000 jobs with supplies and partners in across 50 states, the company said on August 6, 2025.

iPhones, iPad, Watches: 10 key things Apple's AMP committment impacts Apple's first AMP partners include Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America (GWA), Applied Materials, Texas Instruments (TI), Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, and Broadcom.

Fund a major expansion of Apple’s long-standing partnership with Corning, bringing the world’s largest and most advanced smartphone glass production line to a factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. The new $2.5 billion commitment to produce all of the cover glass for iPhone and Apple Watch in the Kentucky manufacturing facility, means that 100 per cent of the cover glass on iPhone and Apple Watch units sold worldwide will be made in the US for the first time. The two companies will also open a new Apple-Corning Innovation Center in Kentucky.

in the Kentucky manufacturing facility, means that 100 per cent of the cover glass on iPhone and Apple Watch units sold worldwide will be made in the US for the first time. The two companies will also open a new Apple-Corning Innovation Center in Kentucky. Apple has also entered into a new multiyear agreement with Coherent, a long-standing partner that produces the VCSEL lasers that enable multiple features — including Face ID — on iPhone and iPad devices shipped around the world. This work takes place at Coherent’s Sherman, Texas, facility.

shipped around the world. This work takes place at Coherent’s Sherman, Texas, facility. In July, Apple also committed to buying American-made rare earth magnets developed by MP Materials — the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States — significantly expanding their flagship Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. These magnets will become part of Apple devices shipped around the world. The two companies will also establish a cutting-edge rare earth recycling line in Mountain Pass, California.

shipped around the world. The two companies will also establish a cutting-edge rare earth recycling line in Mountain Pass, California. Creation of an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the US, with partners in every key aspect of silicon production. This supply chain is on track to produce more than 19 billion chips for Apple products in 2025, it added. It includes TSMC in Arizona, which “is producing tens of millions of chips for Apple” using one of the most advanced process technologies in America. Apple is this factory’s first and largest customer.

Apple is partnering with GlobalWafers America in Sherman, Texas, to produce advanced wafers for use in US-based semiconductor fabs for the first time. The other partner for American chip fabs include TSMC in Phoenix, Arizona. These wafers will be used to produce chips for iPhone and iPad devices sold in the US and exported globally.

sold in the US and exported globally. Apple is also partnering directly with Applied Materials to boost the production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the US at the Applied site in Austin, Texas.

manufacturing equipment in the US at the Applied site in Austin, Texas. Increase future product collaboration and critical US capacity with Texas Instruments for additional tool installations at its facility in Lehi, Utah, and a new facility in Sherman, Texas. These facilities will manufacture critical foundational semiconductors used for Apple products, including iPhone devices shipped in the US and around the world.

devices shipped in the US and around the world. Apple is also working with Samsung GlobalFoundries at its fab in Austin, Texas, to launch an innovative new technology for making chips, that will optimise power and performance of Apple products, including iPhone . Apple is also working with Broadcom and GlobalFoundries to develop and manufacture additional cellular semiconductor components in the US. These components are crucial for 5G communications in Apple products .

. Apple is also working with Broadcom and GlobalFoundries to develop and manufacture additional cellular semiconductor components in the US. These components are crucial for 5G communications in . Construction of Apple's Maiden, North Carolina data center that supports Apple’s services such as iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Apple TV+, Apple Sports, Apple Intelligence, and more.