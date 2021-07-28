Apple and Google are winning big, but one is about to pull ahead

Take Apple. For all the talk about its software-and-services businesses, the company’s foundation still relies on the iPhone. Despite the strong sales results for this quarter, investors are already looking toward how its next smartphone lineup will do. The problem is, there may be little reason to upgrade. Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that Apple plans to launch four models in September with minor feature improvements and similar designs to last year’s. If true, it will be a big letdown compared with the current iPhone 12 lineup, which was the first from Apple with faster fifth-generation wireless capabilities.

