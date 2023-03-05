Apple approves ChatGPT-powered app after ensuring moderation: Report2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 06:02 AM IST
After blocking an email update powered by ChatGPT, Apple has reportedly approved the application update after its makers ensured content moderation
Apple has recently approved an email-app update which includes a new feature powered by chatbot ChatGPT. The approval has come in the wake of assurance from the app maker of content moderation to cut the risk of inappropriate content generation for children.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×