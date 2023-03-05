Apple has recently approved an email-app update which includes a new feature powered by chatbot ChatGPT. The approval has come in the wake of assurance from the app maker of content moderation to cut the risk of inappropriate content generation for children.

The app, BlueMail, received a nod from Apple Inc after its developer made clear that it also features content moderation, according Ben Volach, co-founder of the app-maker, Blix, reported ANI citing a Wall Street Journal report.

Earlier, it was reported that the app update, featured by ChatGPT, was held up due to Apple's request that the app add content moderation or be restricted to ages above 17 year and older. Earlier, the minimum age for application was 4 year.

Afterwards, Blix disclosed Apple about the addition of content moderation in its email app update and suggested that Apple should make public its policies about the use of ChatGPT on software, reported WSJ. The BlueMail update was later approved without any changes on Thursday evening. Now, the app is still available for users aged 4 and older.

However, Apple didn't respond to WSJ's requests for comment on the approval.

How BlueMail uses Open AI's ChatGPT for managing emails?

BlueMail comes with the new feature powered by ChatGPT. Under this feature, the AI system will answer questions or write short essays to help automate the writing of emails for users based on the contents of prior emails and calendar events, reported WSJ.

The recent rejection of the ChatGPT powered update on BlueMail again brought the issue of AI dominance in limelight. It highlighted the growing concerns around the world of language generating AI tools. ChatGPT users are allowed to converse with an AI that appears humanlike and responds to requests of writing essay, and giving other answers. However, the early testing of the AI revealed some inappropriate response to human's questions. It was found that AI produced incorrect information as well as strange and hostile responses.

