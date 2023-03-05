Apple approves ChatGPT-powered app after ensuring moderation: Report

The recent rejection of the ChatGPT powered update on BlueMail again brought the issue of AI dominance in limelight. It highlighted the growing concerns around the world of language generating AI tools. ChatGPT users are allowed to converse with an AI that appears humanlike and responds to requests of writing essay, and giving other answers. However, the early testing of the AI revealed some inappropriate response to human's questions. It was found that AI produced incorrect information as well as strange and hostile responses.