Apple asked to pay $5.7 bn to Taction for alleged infringement of its technology; tech giant to challenge ruling

US tech giant Apple on Friday (local time) was ordered by a federal jury to pay over $5.7 billion to San Diego-based Taction Technology for allegedly using its patented technology to power haptic feedback in iPhones and Apple Watches.

The tech giant said it would appeal the verdict, which is the largest of its kind in the US to date, Reuters reported.

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Why did Taction sue Apple? According to the complaint, the San Diego-based company sued the tech giant in 2021 in the US District Court for the Southern District of California, accusing Apple of improperly “capitalizing on Taction’s innovation and success” by selling devices that used its patented vibration technology without permission. While the tech giant initially won dismissal in 2023, the Federal Circuit later revived the case.

The lawsuit involving Apple is centered around two US patents, Nos. 10,659,885 and 10,820,117, covering technology that uses vibrations to create tactile sensations when users interact with electronic devices. Taction alleged that Apple's “Taptic Engine,” used in iPhones and Apple Watches, incorporates its patented technology without obtaining the necessary licence or authorisation.

The Taptic Engine was first introduced alongside the Apple Watch in 2014. Unlike traditional vibration motors, the system uses a linear resonant actuator to generate haptic responses, giving Apple greater precision in controlling the movement and enabling sensations such as taps, vibrations and a simulated heartbeat, according to AppleInsider.

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The trial began on 14 September, with seven jurors deliberating for two days after proceedings concluded. The verdict was delivered at around 1:15 pm PT on Friday in favour of Taction.

Court's ruling and Apple's response The federal jury, while announcing the verdict, said that Apple's Taptic Engine, which creates tapping vibrations, infringed two Taction patents, Reuters reported. A jury found that Apple infringed the patents but did not do so deliberately or knowingly.

In a statement to CNBC, the iPhone maker said, "While we thank the jury for their consideration, we strongly disagree with today’s verdict and the damages awarded, which are entirely unsupported by the facts." The company added, "Apple’s Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s technology, which Taction’s own testing of Apple’s products confirmed during trial. Apple does not use Taction’s technology, and we will appeal.”

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Taction responds to court ruling Responding to the ruling, Lance Yang, partner at Quinn Emanuel and Taction's lead counsel, told CNBC, "We’re happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights," and added, "Taction waited five and a half years for this case to get to trial, so it was a long time coming.”

The focus will now shift to Apple, which is expected to challenge the verdict, as Taction's $5.7 billion award now faces further scrutiny as the case moves into the appeals process.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.