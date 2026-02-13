Apple announces 6th store in India — iPhone maker to open showroom in Mumbai's Borivali; when will it open? Details here

Apple is set to open its sixth store in India, the company said in a statement on Friday. The new Apple store in India was announced as the iPhone maker unveiled the barricades of the upcoming outlet.

Apple opened its first store in Mumbai and second store in Delhi in April, 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Apple store in India, the company's sixth outlet in the country.

Where is the new Apple store? The new Apple store will be opened in Mumbai's Borivali. The Apple Borivali store is the sixth in India and second in Mumbai. It opens nearly three years after the Apple BKC store, the first official outlet of the iPhone maker in Mumbai and India.

What is the address of Apple Borivali? The Apple Borivali store is located in the Sky City Mall in Borivali.

Full address: G4, Sky City Mall, Off Western Express Highway, Borivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400066.

What are the features of Apple Borivali? Apple Borivali distinctive peacock-inspired visual identity, with the design signalling “confidence, detail, and a sense of arrival, seen through Apple’s lens of creativity,” the company said in its statement.

The peacock design was first introduced at the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru followed by Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and Apple Noida.

What's inside for customers? At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and purchase Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.

Customers can also take part in Today at Apple sessions - free, daily, in-store experiences, led by Apple Creatives, designed to help people learn, create, and get more out of their devices.

“Together with the Apple Store online, Apple Store app and services such as Apple Pickup, Apple Trade In, Personal Setup, and help with switching to iOS, Apple Borivali deepens Apple’s commitment to customers in India, offering more personalised, seamless, and secure ways to connect with Apple,” the company said.

When will Apple Borivali open? The Apple Borivali store is set to open its doors for customers on 26 February at 1 pm, according to the official website.

“Namaskar, Borivali. Your new Apple Store opens its doors soon. We can't wait to see your brilliant ideas come to life at Apple Borivali,” the iPhone maker said on its website.

“Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Borivali wallpapers, explore a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Mumbai, and learn more about the upcoming store at https://www.apple.com/in/retail/borivali/,” the website further mentioned.

After opening its first two stores in 2023 in Mumbai BKC and Delhi, continued expansion with the opening of three stores in 2025--Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and more recently at Apple Noida.

On expanding access beyond metro cities, the company's Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations Vanessa Trigub had said Apple is focused on offering a seamless experience across both physical and online channels to its customers.