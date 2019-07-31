India bounces back in Apple’s revenue basket

New Delhi: India, which is the world’s second largest smartphone market, is now shining in the spotlight for premium phone maker Apple Inc with the region bouncing back to growth in the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 29, 2019.

In a an earnings call with analysts late Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed happiness about the performance of the company in this emerging market, where it also plans to step up manufacturing capacity.

“In emerging markets, we returned to growth in mainland China, grew strong double digits in India and in Brazil, and we set new Q3 records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines," Cook told analysts.

India is a highly competitive smartphone market with dozens of brands clamouring for market share in a country of over 500 million internet users. Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and South Korea’s Samsung have continued their dominance in this market. Apple continues to be a key player in the premium smartphone segment.

“On the market side, we have emerging markets where we have low penetration and during the quarter tactically, the emerging markets had a bit of a rebound. In fact, on a constant currency basis, we actually grew slightly in emerging markets. We still declined on a reported basis. India bounced back during the quarter, we returned to growth there. We're very happy with that," Cook said.

Apple’s improved performance in India is significant given the company’s ambition to manufacture top-end iPhone XS and iPhone XR courtesy its supplier Foxconn in the country.

Overall, Apple posted quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1% from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, down 7%. International sales accounted for 59% of the quarter’s revenue.

“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends," said Cook.

“These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products."