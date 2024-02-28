 Apple cancels decades-long electric car project in shock move | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 27 2024 15:57:55
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.70 -1.23%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.15 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.50 1.65%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,579.10 1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.15 0.48%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Apple cancels decades-long electric car project in shock move
BackBack

Apple cancels decades-long electric car project in shock move

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

The decision was internally disclosed by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vice President Kevin Lynch on February 27, leaving nearly 2,000 project employees stunned.

File photo of the Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York (Reuters / Mike Segar)Premium
File photo of the Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York (Reuters / Mike Segar)

Apple Inc. has scrapped its electric car project after a decade-long, multi-billion-dollar effort to rival Tesla, as per a Bloomberg report. The move is surprising because it marks the end of Project Titan — one of the most significant and ambitious projects in the company's history.

The decision was internally disclosed by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vice President Kevin Lynch on February 27, leaving nearly 2,000 project employees stunned.

Many car team employees, known as the Special Projects Group (SPG), will transition to the artificial intelligence division under executive John Giannandrea, focusing on generative AI projects.

While several hundred hardware engineers and vehicle designers on the Apple car team may have the opportunity to apply for positions in other Apple teams, the exact number of layoffs remains unclear.

Reactions to the News

Investors responded positively to the news, causing a 1.2 percent increase in Apple's stock, reaching $183.37 at 2:33 pm in New York after Bloomberg reported the development.

From the competition's end, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk celebrated on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), with a saluting emoji and a cigarette.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App