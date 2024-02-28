Apple cancels decades-long electric car project in shock move
The decision was internally disclosed by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vice President Kevin Lynch on February 27, leaving nearly 2,000 project employees stunned.
Apple Inc. has scrapped its electric car project after a decade-long, multi-billion-dollar effort to rival Tesla, as per a Bloomberg report. The move is surprising because it marks the end of Project Titan — one of the most significant and ambitious projects in the company's history.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
