Apple cancels decades-long electric car project in shock move

The decision was internally disclosed by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vice President Kevin Lynch on February 27, leaving nearly 2,000 project employees stunned.

Apple Inc. has scrapped its electric car project after a decade-long, multi-billion-dollar effort to rival Tesla, as per a Bloomberg report. The move is surprising because it marks the end of Project Titan — one of the most significant and ambitious projects in the company's history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many car team employees, known as the Special Projects Group (SPG), will transition to the artificial intelligence division under executive John Giannandrea, focusing on generative AI projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While several hundred hardware engineers and vehicle designers on the Apple car team may have the opportunity to apply for positions in other Apple teams, the exact number of layoffs remains unclear.

Reactions to the News Investors responded positively to the news, causing a 1.2 percent increase in Apple's stock, reaching $183.37 at 2:33 pm in New York after Bloomberg reported the development.

From the competition's end, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk celebrated on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), with a saluting emoji and a cigarette. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

