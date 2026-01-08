JPMorgan Chase is taking over the Apple credit-card program from Goldman Sachs—and the iPhone maker will be hoping a new partner brings about a change in fortunes for the co-branded program.
Apple Card taken over by JPMorgan. Why Goldman has exited the credit play.
SummaryThe deal ends a failed experiment in consumer lending for Goldman Sachs, which launched a card with Apple in 2019.
JPMorgan Chase is taking over the Apple credit-card program from Goldman Sachs—and the iPhone maker will be hoping a new partner brings about a change in fortunes for the co-branded program.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More