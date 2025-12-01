Apple case: Delhi High Court gives govt and CCI a week to justify fines based on global turnover
However, the court declined to pass any order on the CCI’s request that Apple be directed to submit its financial details by 8 December. It also did not comment on Apple’s plea seeking protection from potential coercive steps by the regulator.
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Union government and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), directing them to file an affidavit within a week that explains the rationale behind imposing penalties based on a company's global turnover rather than its India revenue. The court was hearing a plea filed by Apple Inc, which is challenging recent amendments to the Competition Act that allow penalties to be computed on a company’s global turnover.