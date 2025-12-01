Potential $38-billion fine

In its plea, Apple warned the amended law could expose it to fines of nearly $38 billion if found guilty. The company has challenged the 2023 amendment to Section 27(b) of the Competition Act and the 2024 Monetary Penalty Guidelines, which allow fines of up to 10% of average global turnover of the past three financial years. Apple argued that using global turnover to penalize conduct limited to India was “arbitrary" and “grossly disproportionate", especially when the alleged behaviour related to only a small fraction of its worldwide business.