Mint Explainer: Why Apple is fighting India penalties based on global turnover, and what it means for Big Tech
Radhika P Nair , Krishna Yadav 7 min read 27 Nov 2025, 06:05 pm IST
A 2023 amendment to India’s Competition Act allows the CCI to impose penalties based on a company’s global turnover, meaning Apple faces a potential fine of nearly $38 billion if found guilty of abusing market dominance.
Apple’s 545-page petition to the Delhi High Court on 26 November, which Mint has reviewed, brings into sharp focus a 2023 amendment to India’s Competition Act, 2002, that allows the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to impose penalties based on a company’s global turnover.
