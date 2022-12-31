Apple CEO Cook conveyed app store curb concerns to Japan PM1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 05:30 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to ensure consumer protection while regulating the distribution of smart phones apps
Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to ensure consumer protection while regulating the distribution of smart phones apps
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider protecting users when regulating distribution of smartphone apps, Nikkei reported on Friday citing sources.