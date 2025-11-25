Four top contenders at Apple to succeed Tim Cook
Rolfe Winkler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Nov 2025, 02:22 pm IST
Summary
The top potential successors are four current Apple executives, each heading a different part of the company.
Tim Cook shows no signs of slowing down. Famous for rising before the sun to answer emails and work out, he has devoted much of his life to Apple and has said he wants to stay at the company for some time.
