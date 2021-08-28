Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook has got around $750 million ( ₹5,512 crore) final payout that he received a decade ago after he took over the top job from co-founder Steve Jobs.

According to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data, Cook's bonus was granted in 5 million (approx.) Apple shares, which were subsequently cashed out.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Cook's current net worth is around $1.5 billion.

The 60-year-old CEO joined Apple in the late 1990s after stints at Compaq and IBM. He quickly became Apple’s top operations executive and the Number 2 to Steve Jobs.

Cook took over as CEO from Steve Jobs shortly before the Apple co-founder's death in 2011.

When he succeeded Jobs, some observers doubted that the technocratic Cook could match his predecessor’s star power. But on his watch, Apple's market value has skyrocketed and the California giant's worth is estimated at more than $2.4 trillion.

Howver, Cook's tenure has also faced several hiccups such as a failed launch of its own Maps app in 2012, which was largely rectified, criticism over the company’s tax payments and tax deal with Ireland, and a public spat with the US over smartphone encryption.

Cook’s task will be protecting the company’s third-party App Store from developer and government scrutiny.

At present, Cook owns some 3.2 million Apple shares worth $483 million at today's value.

(With agencies input)

