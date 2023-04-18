Cook meets Ambani before store opening

Cook meets Ambani before store opening1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and other top executives in Mumbai ahead of the opening of India's first Apple Store. Discussions reportedly covered Apple's retail plans in India, local manufacturing and sourcing, and the growth of 5G services in the country. Cook is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers from the IT and telecom ministries ahead of the store opening in Delhi on Thursday.
New Delhi: A day before India’s first Apple Store opens doors at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai, the company’s chief executive officer Tim Cook met Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his top executives in the city, a person aware of the matter said.
