Cook meets Ambani before store opening

“At Apple, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail. O’Brien said that Apple BKC will offer a special ‘Today at Apple’ series, “Mumbai Rising," running from 18 April through the summer, where free sessions featuring Apple products and services will be offered.