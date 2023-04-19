‘Opportunity enormous, journey extraordinary’

“We view India as great from a number of points of view. I think the skills here are unique, the vibrancy of the people and the culture, the dynamism of the market, the feeling that anything is possible—all of these things bode well for India in future, and we want to be a part of it. But not just from a market point of view, but all—from a skillset point of view, helping artists here…I can’t stress this enough, we’re all in," he added.