1 min read.Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 08:12 PM ISTReuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal with Chinese officials to placate placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in China.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.