Home / Companies / News /  Apple CEO Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal with Chinese officials to placate China

Apple CEO Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal with Chinese officials to placate China

Apple CEO Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion.
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Reuters

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal with Chinese officials to placate placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in China.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

