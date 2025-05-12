Apple considers raising iPhone prices, without blaming tariffs
SummaryThe company wants to avoid appearing to attribute price increases to U.S. tariffs on goods from China, where most Apple devices are assembled.
Apple is weighing price increases for its fall iPhone lineup, a step it is seeking to couple with new features and design changes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more