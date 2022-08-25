Apple could launch LE audio with support for Bluetooth 5.2: What to expect

The tech giant’s filing suggests a Bluetooth 5.3 host subsystem, which as per the report points towards Bluetooth 5.2. According to the reports by MacRumors, Bluetooth versions listed by Apple are for some reason always a version higher than the version that ends up on products.
Apple, the American technology giant, is reportedly working on future devices for the Bluetooth 5.2 standard, according to a filing in the Bluetooth SIG products database first spotted by MacRumors. Although there is no official confirmation on this development, reports suggest that it could point at support for LE Audio on future audio products starting with the expected AirPods Pro successor.
Details on Bluetooth 5.2 and Bluetooth LE
Apart from Bluetooth versions, the support for Bluetooth v5.2 would come as good news for those in the iOS ecosystem especially if they listen to a lot of music and that is because of LE audio. Bluetooth Low Energy or LE is a unique Bluetooth standar that was announced at CES 2020 as part of Bluetooth 5.2.
Reportedly, the upgraded standard focuses on delivering quality audio transmission while consuming less energy in the process that enables Bluetooth devices to last longer when in use, on a single charge. Bluetooth 5.2 also helps audio devices pair quicker with parent devices. Bluetooth LE is the largest specification development project in the history of Bluetooth SIG, according to the Bluetooth SIG CER Mark Powell.
Notably, most Bluetooth LE products support reverse compatibility for Bluetooth Classic standards so latest TWS earbuds, speakers and headphones can work with older smartphones and gadgets too.
Expected Apple product that could support LE Audio
Reportedly, Apple is expected to launch a second-gen AirPods Pro by this year as a refresh to 2019 AirPods Pro. The latest earbuds are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022 and might come with support for Bluetooth LE audio.
Moreover, the tech giant could also add support for LE audio to the Beats Studio Buds, which at the moment, lack LE support but do come with Bluetooth 5.2. More details on this are pending and might surface after the launch of New AirPods Pro.
