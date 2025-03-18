Apple could stay in penalty box on AI delays

The news flow before then may not help much either. According to a report by Bloomberg on Friday, the Apple executive overseeing Siri delivered some rather stark comments to his team in an all-hands meeting, calling the delays embarrassing. Apple was already contending with a perception that it is playing catch-up in AI; Jefferies analyst Edison Lee downgraded the stock to a sell rating in January, citing in part its weak AI offerings. “Even if iPhone has new form factors in the next two years (slim for iPhone 17 and possibly a foldable 18), volume growth will likely be slower if AI takes longer to materialize," he wrote.