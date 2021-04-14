Apple could use a spring fling

Apple shares jumped 2.4% Tuesday after the company announced an April 20 event to showcase some unnamed new products. Before that, the stock was off 1% for the year—by far the worst performer among megacap tech giants. Even Tuesday’s bounce leaves the company trailing; Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. have averaged a gain of 16% since the first of the year compared with Apple’s 1.3% rise.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in