Apple could use a spring fling
- Stock has been big tech’s worst performer this year as concerns about cycle peak, chip shortage and regulations have grown
Apple Inc. has some new stuff to announce. Which is good, as 2021 has proven to be a bad time for the world’s most valuable company to leave a news vacuum.
Apple shares jumped 2.4% Tuesday after the company announced an April 20 event to showcase some unnamed new products. Before that, the stock was off 1% for the year—by far the worst performer among megacap tech giants. Even Tuesday’s bounce leaves the company trailing; Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. have averaged a gain of 16% since the first of the year compared with Apple’s 1.3% rise.
