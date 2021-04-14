Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Apple could use a spring fling

Apple could use a spring fling

Premium
Photo AP
2 min read . 06:30 PM IST DAN GALLAGHER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Stock has been big tech’s worst performer this year as concerns about cycle peak, chip shortage and regulations have grown

Apple Inc. has some new stuff to announce. Which is good, as 2021 has proven to be a bad time for the world’s most valuable company to leave a news vacuum.

Apple shares jumped 2.4% Tuesday after the company announced an April 20 event to showcase some unnamed new products. Before that, the stock was off 1% for the year—by far the worst performer among megacap tech giants. Even Tuesday’s bounce leaves the company trailing; Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. have averaged a gain of 16% since the first of the year compared with Apple’s 1.3% rise.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.