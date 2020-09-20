Apple court triumph forces tough choice for EU’s tax crusade

The speed at which some of these early cases were concluded -- the first Belgian investigation took 11 months and Starbucks took 16 months -- doesn’t match the current pace. The EU has been probing Inter Ikea’s Dutch tax arrangements since December 2017 and even extended the scope of the case in April. An investigation into Huhtamaki Oyj’s deal with Luxembourg started in March 2019 and one into Nike Inc.’s tax treatment in the Netherlands began in January 2019.