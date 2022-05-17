OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Apple delays its 3-day work-from-office plan indefinitely
Listen to this article

Apple Inc has now indefinitely delayed its plan that would require employees to work from the office three days a week, a Bloomberg report cited. This comes amid the surge in COVID cases. 

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

The company did not, however, immediately respond to the request for comment.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout