Apple Inc has now indefinitely delayed its plan that would require employees to work from the office three days a week, a Bloomberg report cited. This comes amid the surge in COVID cases.

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

The company did not, however, immediately respond to the request for comment.